Leigh Finke to become first transgender legislator in Minnesota House

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Leigh Finke will be the first transgender legislator in the Minnesota House after she handily won the seat for District 66A on Tuesday night.

According to the secretary of state, she defeated Republican Trace Johnson 81% to 18% and will serve St. Paul, Falcon Heights, Roseville, and Lauderdale. The first-time candidate was endorsed by top DFL-ers, including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Sen. Tina Smith.

Finke said she ran for office because "the transgender community deserves to have a voice in building our shared future." She's a supporter of abortion rights, improving mental health care in schools, and rethinking public safety.

Finke posted a celebratory video on Twitter shortly after the election results came in.

We did, and we are celebrating. pic.twitter.com/284EAAJMdT — Leigh Finke🏳️‍⚧️ For Minnesota House (@leighfinke) November 9, 2022

For the first time in history, openly LGBTQ+ candidates were on the ballot in all 50 states during the 2022 midterms.

In Minnesota, 11 out LGBTQ+ candidates won their elections on Tuesday night, including Alicia Kozlowski of Duluth who is the first non-binary person elected to the capitol. The number of LGBTQ+ representatives in the Minnesota legislature has now doubled.

"Many stories will be written about Minnesota's elections. One undeinable story is the rise of Queer Political Power," Finke wrote on Twitter.