Teenager drowns while paddle boarding on Star Lake

STAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A teenager has died after drowning while paddle boarding on Star Lake Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:14 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from the Pine Terrace Resort off of Pine Terrace Road on a report of a missing 14-year-old boy.

The teenager had last been observed on a paddleboard on Star Lake, when he fell into the water and never resurfaced, said a press release.

The teenager was pulled from the water by individuals on the scene at the resort and given life-saving measures.

These life-saving attempts were not successful and the teenager died at the scene.

The teenager and his family were out-of-state guests staying at the resort.