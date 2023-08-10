Watch CBS News
Teenager drowns while paddle boarding on Star Lake

STAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A teenager has died after drowning while paddle boarding on Star Lake Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:14 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from the Pine Terrace Resort off of Pine Terrace Road on a report of a missing 14-year-old boy. 

The teenager had last been observed on a paddleboard on Star Lake, when he fell into the water and never resurfaced, said a press release. 

The teenager was pulled from the water by individuals on the scene at the resort and given life-saving measures. 

These life-saving attempts were not successful and the teenager died at the scene. 

The teenager and his family were out-of-state guests staying at the resort. 

