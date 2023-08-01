13-year-old girl drowns while boating with friends on Lake Julia, sheriff says

BEMIDJI, Minn. – A 13-year-old girl is dead after drowning in a northern Minnesota lake Sunday.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the girl was reported missing after she was swimming with friends while on a pontoon on Lake Julia, which is just north of Bemidji.

MORE NEWS: Seeds to grow weed available for sale starting Aug. 1, when recreational marijuana is legal

The girl was said to have been wearing a life jacket, but took it off when she was on the boat's ladder. She was found by search crews about three hours after she was reported missing in a part of the lake that was 23-feet deep.

The sheriff's office says several residents let crews use their boats in the effort to find the girl, who was from the Fargo-Moorhead area.