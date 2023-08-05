Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

2 men drown at Pokegama Lake in Barron County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Aug. 5, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Aug. 5, 2023 01:36

CHETEK, Wis. -- The Barron County Sheriff's Office reports that two people drowned in Pokegama Lake.

Officials were called to the lake after 4:15 p.m. Deputies were joined by the Chetek Fire Department, Chetek EMS, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in the response.

They brought a 59-year-old man to the shore, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Scott Brummond, of Chippewa Falls.

Officials say that they learned there had been a second person on the pontoon at the time, as well, and began a search of the area until about 9 p.m.

The next morning they resumed the search and ultimately recovered from the water the body of 59-year-old Doug Robinson, of Chetek.

Authorities are referring to the drownings as accidental, but the incident remains under investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 1:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.