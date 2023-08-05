2 men drown at Pokegama Lake in Barron County

CHETEK, Wis. -- The Barron County Sheriff's Office reports that two people drowned in Pokegama Lake.

Officials were called to the lake after 4:15 p.m. Deputies were joined by the Chetek Fire Department, Chetek EMS, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in the response.

They brought a 59-year-old man to the shore, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Scott Brummond, of Chippewa Falls.

Officials say that they learned there had been a second person on the pontoon at the time, as well, and began a search of the area until about 9 p.m.

The next morning they resumed the search and ultimately recovered from the water the body of 59-year-old Doug Robinson, of Chetek.

Authorities are referring to the drownings as accidental, but the incident remains under investigation.