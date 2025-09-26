Vikings' Justin Jefferson has "Ireland edition" of Griddy ready for Dublin game vs. Steelers

Vikings vs. Steelers face off in Dublin: Who will win?

Vikings vs. Steelers face off in Dublin: Who will win?

Vikings vs. Steelers face off in Dublin: Who will win?

Justin Jefferson has something special planned for Dublin when the Vikings face the Steelers at Croke Park.

It's the first time Ireland is hosting a regular-season NFL game, so the Minnesota wide receiver wants to make it memorable with a new twist to his touchdown dance.

"We've got a little addition to the Griddy, a little Ireland edition. Hopefully, I'll get to bust it out Sunday," Jefferson said Friday after practice at the campus of Sport Ireland. "I definitely want to put on a show, especially since this is the first time we're playing in front of people from Ireland."

An Irish Times reporter asked: "Will you call it the O'Griddy?"

Smiling, Jefferson responded: "I might. I might take that, actually."

Jefferson, who hasn't scored since Minnesota's 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears in the season opener, said he's combined some research with his knowledge of Irish culture to add to his routine.

The Vikings, like the Steelers, landed in Ireland on Friday morning and the team will be sticking around afterward because they play the following week in London against the Cleveland Browns. It's the first time that an NFL team has played back-to-back games in different international cities.

"It's such a cool opportunity for our organization," head coach Kevin O'Connell said of playing abroad.

The Vikings are 4-0 in regular-season international games — all in London. In the two international games he's played, Jefferson has 16 catches for 239 yards, plus a rushing touchdown.

They beat the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets 23-17 last season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In that game, the Vikings had three interceptions — including a pick-6 by Andrew Van Ginkel, who has been ruled out for the Dublin game.