Justin Jefferson breaks into top 10 in NFL's Top 100. Which other Vikings made the list?

The NFL's Top 100 list for 2025 is now fully revealed, and to no one's surprise, wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the highest-ranked Viking on the list.

Jefferson ranked No. 9 after a season in which he caught 103 passes for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. Only one receiver was higher than him — the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase at No. 4. Chase had 127 catches for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

The Vikings' superstar receiver has been on the list every year since he entered the league, breaking in at No. 53 in 2021 and peaking at No. 2 in 2023 after his Offensive Player of the Year campaign. Even after an injury truncated his 2023 season, he ranked No. 18 on last year's list.

Jefferson wasn't the only Viking on the list, though. Three teammates joined him: running back Aaron Jones Sr. (No. 98) and pass rushers Andrew Van Ginkel (No. 88) and Jonathan Greenard (No. 48).

Jones logged the highest rushing yardage of his career in his first year in Minnesota, earning a new deal from the Vikings this offseason.

Van Ginkel also had a career year after joining the Vikings, earning 11.5 sacks and two pick-sixes. He was named to the All-Pro second team, and Minnesota extended his contract in April.

Greenard was a Pro Bowler last season, leading the Vikings with 12 sacks.

The Vikings kick off the season Monday night in Chicago against the Bears.