Watch CBS News
Vikings

Minnesota Vikings set to play back-to-back games in Dublin, London in 2025

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
Read Full Bio
Cole Premo,
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

1-on-1 with Minnesota Vikings' first-round pick Donovan Jackson
1-on-1 with Minnesota Vikings' first-round pick Donovan Jackson 03:49

The Minnesota Vikings will be spending a significant amount of time overseas this upcoming NFL season. 

On Tuesday morning, the team announced that it will not only be among the NFL's first two teams to play in Ireland, it will also be the first NFL team to play back-to-back international games. 

The Vikings are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 at Ireland's largest sports venue, Croke Park in Dublin. The game will be played on Sept. 28 at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The following week, the Vikings will head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London to take on the Cleveland Browns. That will be another 8:30 a.m. start on Oct. 5.

As a silver lining, the Vikings aren't losing any home games — the Steelers and Browns are the "home" teams for the international matchups. Playing Pittsburgh overseas could be a boon for Minnesota — the team is 0-3 all-time at Heinz Field, the Steelers' current home.

Minnesota is 4-0 in regular season games in London, including wins over the Steelers in 2013 and the Browns in 2017. Last year, they beat former rival Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Vikings also played four international exhibition games in the '80s and '90s, going undefeated in those, too.

The NFL is set to reveal the entire 2025 schedule Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Vikings' 2025 opponents are already known.

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.