Justin Jefferson wins AP Offensive Player of the Year
PHOENIX -- Justin Jefferson ran away with the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.
Minnesota's All-Pro wide receiver got 35 first-place votes and earned 192 points, outdistancing runner up Patrick Mahomes by a significant margin.
Jefferson led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards receiving in his third season with the Vikings.
He was one of two unanimous choices for AP All-Pro along with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
