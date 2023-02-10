Justin Jefferson wins AP Offensive Player of the Year

Justin Jefferson is up for MVP award

Justin Jefferson is up for MVP award

Justin Jefferson is up for MVP award

PHOENIX -- Justin Jefferson ran away with the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.

Minnesota's All-Pro wide receiver got 35 first-place votes and earned 192 points, outdistancing runner up Patrick Mahomes by a significant margin.

Justin Jefferson David Berding / Getty Images

Jefferson led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards receiving in his third season with the Vikings.

He was one of two unanimous choices for AP All-Pro along with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.