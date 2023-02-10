Watch CBS News
Vikings

Justin Jefferson wins AP Offensive Player of the Year

/ AP

Justin Jefferson is up for MVP award
Justin Jefferson is up for MVP award 00:25

PHOENIX -- Justin Jefferson ran away with the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.

Minnesota's All-Pro wide receiver got 35 first-place votes and earned 192 points, outdistancing runner up Patrick Mahomes by a significant margin.

New England Patriots v Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson David Berding / Getty Images

Jefferson led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards receiving in his third season with the Vikings.

He was one of two unanimous choices for AP All-Pro along with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 8:34 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.