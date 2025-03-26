Ex-Sen. Eichorn, charged with soliciting minor, to be released to halfway home despite FBI revelations

Justin Eichorn, the former Republican Minnesota state senator who resigned last week after being charged with soliciting a minor for sex, was ordered to be released from a county jail and into a halfway home on Wednesday as he waits his trial.

His release is significant, especially after new revelations about his case were made public late last week after the FBI searched his home.

Eichorn, of Grand Rapids, was arrested in Bloomington on March 17 in a sting operation after police allege he inquired about an online sex ad they planted, with a detective posing as a 17-year-old girl.

Magistrate Judge Shannon G. Elkins says she based her decision on Eichorn's "strong ties to the community" and his lack of a criminal record. Elkins also believes he isn't a flight risk since he hasn't left the U.S. in more than 17 years.

Eichorn's arrest, charges and cover-up allegations

When Eichorn, 40, arrived at the arranged meet-up spot on March 17, officers swooped in and arrested him without incident, finding a condom, cash and two cellphones in his possession, according to police.

He was initially charged with prostitution in Hennepin County, but that charge was soon superseded by federal charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. The investigation is ongoing.

Eichorn was ordered last week to surrender his passport, wear a GPS monitor, and he's barred from having a firearm and any unsupervised or unapproved contact with minors. Additionally, he's barred from unsupervised or unapproved use of any devices with an internet connection.

A judge then ordered Eichorn to remain in jail until Wednesday's court hearing after prosecutors say he tried to cover up evidence, including allegations he tried to have a laptop removed from his St. Paul apartment, and a phone was found reset to factory default settings. He also allegedly lied about having a firearm in the residence, but a handgun was discovered inside.

Justin Eichorn WCCO

Eichorn's resigns amid bipartisan push for expulsion

Following his arrest, there was a bipartisan call for his resignation at the State Capitol. GOP Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson was set to introduce a motion to expel him on Thursday, but Eichorn headed off the vote by stepping down.

"This is the right thing to do for his family and the Senate," Johnson said. "We are ready to move on and do the important work that needs to be done at the Capitol."

Eichorn's downfall came just days after he co-authored a bill with other Senate Republicans to define "Trump derangement syndrome" as a mental illness under state law. It's unclear if his colleagues will proceed with that bill.

Eichorn was also among the lawmakers calling for the resignation of DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell, who was charged last year with burglarizing her stepmother's Detroit Lakes home. Mitchell pleaded not guilty and has refused to step down. Her trial is set to start in June.

Walz calls special election for Eichorn's seat

Gov. Tim Walz announced the special election to replace Eichorn's seat is set for April 29, with a primary to be held on April 15.

There is already a list of Republicans and at least two Democrats running. Whoever replaces him will be on the ballot again next fall for the 2026 general election.

There are still some huge items on the legislative agenda, including a two-year state budget that needs to get passed before the end of session on May 19.

This is the third special election of this session, and the second in the senate.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.