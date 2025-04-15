Watch CBS News
Tuesday primary will determine GOP candidate in special election for Eichorn's seat

By
Pauleen Le
Pauleen Le
Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.
Read Full Bio
Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Polls are open in the Brainerd Lakes area Tuesday morning as voters decide which Republican candidate will advance to a special election in two weeks.

That election is to replace disgraced former state Sen. Justin Eichorn, who resigned last month following charges of attempting to pay a teenage girl for sex.

There are eight Republicans on the primary ballot, all hoping to represent the Brainerd Lakes area — a district that was dominated by the DFL for many years but now leans toward the GOP.

The list includes former GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan; Josh Gazelka, son of former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelk; and Keri Heintzeman, Trump campaign worker and wife of GOP state Rep. Josh Heintzeman. Here are the rest of the GOP candidates:

  • Steve Cotariu
  • Doug Kern  
  • John A Howe  
  • Angel Zierden  
  • Matthew Zinda  

Whoever wins the primary will go on to face Denise Slipy, who ran uncontested on the DFL side.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. WCCO will bring you the results.

The special election is set for April 29. Whoever wins will take the oath of office in early May ahead of the crucial final weeks before the legislative session must end on May 19.

Pauleen Le
pauleen-le.png

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

