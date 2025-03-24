Prosecutors say ex-senator Eichorn lied about gun, sought to conceal evidence

Prosecutors call for new hearing in solicitation case against former Minnesota state senator

Federal prosecutors are asking the court to keep a former Minnesota state senator in jail until his trial in a solicitation case after he allegedly lied to investigators and tried to conceal evidence.

Republican Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids resigned from the Minnesota Senate last week after being charged with attempted coercion or enticement of a minor. Prosecutors allege he responded to an online prostitution ad that was part of a sting, arranging to meet and have sex with someone he thought was a 17-year-old girl.

In a motion filed Sunday, prosecutors asked the court for a new detention hearing on the basis that "the government has learned substantial additional facts that directly bear on the prudence of [Eichorn's] pretrial release."

Those new facts stem from a search of Eichorn's St. Paul apartment, which he has lived in during the legislative session for several years, court documents state.

Investigators found a handgun and ammunition while searching the apartment, but say in a post-arrest interview Eichorn said there was no gun there.

While authorities searched the apartment, a person showed up and asked to retrieve a computer from inside. She was denied and left. Later, she declined to be interviewed by the FBI. Eichorn and this person had communicated multiple times via jail phone calls, the motion states. During one such call, Eichorn advised her "this is not like uh, a secure line, so just basic stuff," according to the motion. The two discussed phones and a computer during those calls, and she told Eichorn during one that she would "grab whatever you need me to grab," transcripts show.

During that search, authorities also found an iPhone that had been reset to factory default settings, "which can cause all content on the phone to [be] erased," prosecutors said. The phone was found inside the same bag as the laptop, which was the only computer found during the search.

"Eichorn's post-arrest conduct, including his lie to pretrial services concerning his possession of a gun, make clear that he does not intend to be truthful or to respect legal process," prosecutors said. "Instead, his conduct strongly suggests a willingness — and actual steps taken — to frustrate the ongoing child-sex investigation into his conduct."

Prosecutors also argued in the motion that a pretrial release for Eichorn "brings with it a real risk that he would attempt to victim other minors in the community."

A judge has not yet ruled on the motion. Eichorn remains in custody. He was set to be released to a halfway house on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Though Gov. Tim Walz has not yet called a special election for Eichorn's seat, multiple candidates have already announced their intentions to run.