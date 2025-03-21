Candidates announce campaigns for Justin Eichorn's vacant Minnesota Senate seat

After a Minnesota state senator resigned this week over accusations he sought sex from a minor, candidates are announcing their intentions to run for his vacant seat.

Republican Justin Eichorn held the Senate seat in District 6 before his resignation on Thursday, which came just before a scheduled vote on his expulsion. He faces a federal charge of attempted coercion or enticement of a minor. A criminal complaint alleges he arranged to meet and have sex with someone he thought was a 17-year-old girl, but who was actually an undercover officer.

WCCO has learned Gov. Tim Walz is expected to issue a writ of special election for Eichorn's seat on Tuesday. There are different rules under state law when there is a vacancy during the legislative session to ensure constituents in the district are represented. The statute says the special election must be held as soon as possible, but with at least a week's notice for a special primary and 14 days' notice of the special election.

That means a new senator could be seated as early as the middle or latter part of April. The Legislature must adjourn by May 19.

In Eichorn's own party, Keri Heintzeman has announced her intention to run for the vacancy. Heintzeman worked on President Trump's 2024 campaign and said she will run on a platform of "fiscal responsibility, personal freedom and government transparency." Her husband, Josh Heintzeman, is a state representative in District 6B.

On the Democratic side, Emily LeClaire has thrown her hat in the ring. LeClaire ran against Josh Heintzeman in 6B in 2024. She promises to "refuse to hear the needs of one party above the other, and will work for all of District 6."

Eichorn made his first court appearance Thursday, during which a judge set the conditions of his release once a spot at a halfway house becomes available. He is forbidden from contact with minors and computer access and will be subject to GPS monitoring. The state originally charged Eichorn, but those charges were dropped in favor of the federal prosecution.