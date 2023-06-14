Jury deliberating in deadly St. Paul bar mass shooting trial

Seventh Street Truck Park mass shooting case now in jury’s hands

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A jury will soon decide whether to convict a man for a deadly mass shooting inside a St. Paul bar in 2021.

Marquisha Wiley, 27, died and 14 others were hurt when bullets flew inside the Seventh Street Truck Park bar back in October of 2021.

Investigators say Terry Brown and Devondre Phillips were shooting at each other.

Phillips was found guilty of attempted murder a few months ago. Brown is charged with murder and attempted murder.

The jury started deliberating Tuesday and will continue Wednesday morning.