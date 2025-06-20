Mother of missing Twin Cities teen offering $10,000 reward for his return

It's been 45 days since Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. disappeared.

The 16-year-old boy was last seen at his father's apartment in Columbia Heights on May 8.

Ashley Berry, Collins' mother, isn't waiting to see what law enforcement finds. She's searching on her own and is hoping a $10,000 reward will help bring her son home.

Berry spends her days spreading the word about her son.

"I put them on people's mailboxes on the cars, or I just pass them out to people," she said. "I'm like running out of options. I'm lost. I'm stuck. I guess I can keep passing out flyers every day, doing my own searches, but I don't know. I thought the reward was the next step."

Investigators say they continue to search for clues about Collins' disappearance. They are following tips from the public and interviewing people.

Federal and local law enforcement officials are searching a landfill in Elk River in connection with Collins' disappearance.

Law enforcement is searching a landfill in Elk River for Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., who was last seen on May 8. WCCO

"I know they said something led them there, but I don't know what. Yeah, but they've been out there for days," Berry said. "It's horrifying, like I had to turn the news off when I seen it. Nothing good comes to my mind when I see that."

Investigators say they have a person of interest, but have not named them. Berry believes someone out there knows where her son is.

"I think someone knows something. I know for sure someone, the main person, knows something, but I think there are other people who know as well," she said.

For now, she is doing what she can so she can hug her only child again.

"This is the longest I've gone in 16 years without talking to you, and I want you to know how much I love you, and I'm sure you know you got a lot of people that is waiting for you and that cares about you, and I love you and I hope you are okay," Berry said.

Investigators told Berry they continue to interview people with information about Collins' whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 1-877-996-6222 or by email.