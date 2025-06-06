Watch CBS News
Authorities search Elk River landfill in disappearance of Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr.

By
Cole Premo,
WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota investigators search landfill for missing 16-year-old
A search involving multiple agencies is being conducted Friday north of the Twin Cities in the disappearance of 16-year-old Jordan Dupree Collins Jr., who went missing last month.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the search is at the Waste Management Landfill in Elk River. 

Authorities believe Collins' disappearance was "against his will" and a person of interest was identified, but no arrests have been announced. 

inx-aerials-elk-river-landfill-060625-10-59-3424.jpg
WCCO chopper footage shows search crews at the landfill Friday.  WCCO

In a press conference held in late May with Collins' family, Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise says he doesn't think this is a case of a teenager running away. 

Collins — who is commonly known by the nickname, Manny — was last seen on May 8 near the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast. An apartment building near the intersection is now under investigation. Ashley Berry, Collins' mother, says her son has lived at the building with his father since mid-April, with plans to return to her in June. 

Investigators have spoken with Collins' father multiple times. Wise didn't identify the person of interest on Wednesday, but noted no one is in custody and no criminal charges have been filed. 

jordan-dupree-collins-jr-manny-collins.jpg
Jordan Dupree Collins Ashley Berry/Minnesota BCA

Agencies involved in the search include the Columbia Heights Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"This remains an active investigation and no further information is available at this time," the sheriff's office said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 1-877-996-6222 or by email

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

