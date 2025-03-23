Jonas Brothers announce new tour with stop in St. Paul

The Jonas Brothers announced Sunday a tour across North America to celebrate their 20-year career with a stop in the Twin Cities.

"Jonas20: Living the Dream" tour will kick off Aug. 10 in New Jersey.

They will perform at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center Oct. 10. They will also make a stop in Des Moines, Iowa on Oct. 5 and Milwaukee on Oct. 12.

"Our fans have been with us through every chapter and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we've made and the ones we'll create together," said the Jonas Brothers. "We can't wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet."

According to the announcement, the 43-date tour will take fans on a career-spanning journey, with dedicated sets from every chapter of Jonas.

General on sale begins Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster's website.

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale from now through March 26. The presale will be on March 27.

The tour announcement comes in the heels of the release of their new single "Love Me To Heaven."

Marshmello will join the tour for several stadium shows. However, they will not be playing at the concert in St. Paul.

The Jonas Brothers last performed in the Twin Cities in November 2023 and at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand the same year.