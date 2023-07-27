Jonas Brothers' tour to stop at Xcel Energy Center in November

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Twin Cities Jonas Brothers fans burnin' up to see their favorite sibling triumvirate won't have to wait until the year 3000.

The trio announced new dates for their international tour Thursday, including a stop at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, Nov. 19.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Kevin, Nick and Joe will play more than 90 shows across 20 countries, performing five albums every night, a press release said.

Tickets for the St. Paul show go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. on the Jonas Brothers' website.

The Jo Bros will also play the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Sept. 1.

Note: The video above first aired May 5, 2023.