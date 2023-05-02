The Jonas Brothers announce show at the Minnesota State Fair

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Jonas Brothers announced that they will make a pit stop at the Minnesota State Fair this year during a 35-date stadium and arena tour.

This may be the band's most ambitious tour yet. The band will perform five albums every night. The extensive set list may be part of the reason why the band is dubbing this tour THE TOUR.

THE TOUR announcement comes off of the incredible response from fans after the Jonas Brothers' highly successful sold-out Broadway engagement and two-date Yankee Stadium sell-out.

THE TOUR will make a stop at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday, September 1.

Spokespeople warn fans that tickets for the show will be in high demand, and encourage anyone interested to register for presale. Registration will be open until Saturday at 10:59 p.m. CT.

Citi and Verizon will also have presales beginning on Wednesday, May 10. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general on sale which begins on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at jonasbrothers.com.