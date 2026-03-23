Minnesota Wild staff and players stunned after death of team reporter

Flowers and stuffed animals have been dropped off outside the family home in White Bear Lake to honor Minnesota Wild reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children, who lost their lives in a fire Saturday.

Firefighters and police were at the home Monday afternoon, as the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's office continues its investigation.

At Wild skate around Monday, team staff and players were still in disbelief.

"Words just can't express how devastated we all are," said Wild General Manager Bill Guerin.

Pierce was a ray of sunshine, Guerin said, and was always a pleasure to be around.

"It's just something unimaginable that we're all very, very shook here," Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon said.

"It's devastating," said Wild forward Mats Zuccarello. "We saw her Friday morning and then you get that message, and Saturday, it's three kids, I've got three kids myself."

An online fundraiser has been launched to help support Pierce's husband, Mike Hinrichs, who was away from home when the absolutely unimaginable happened.

"The children, each with their own unique personalities, shared Jessi's zest for life and love for adventure," the fundraising page reads. "They leave behind Mike, husband to Jessi and loving father of their children, who is now experiencing an unimaginably difficult time."

"I still remember when she would bring the kids into the dressing room and doing interviews holding them," said Spurgeon.

Wild Head Coach John Hynes said Pierce's presence will be sorely missed.

"Hopefully we can all carry on her legacy with, I think, the smile and the passion for the game and the way that she treated people," said Hynes.