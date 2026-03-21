4 dead in overnight house fire in White Bear Lake, State Fire Marshal's Office investigating

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after four people died in a house fire that took place Saturday morning in White Bear Lake, according to officials.

Officials say the White Bear Lake Fire Department was called to a home on the 2100 block of Richard Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Neighbors called 911, saying they could see flames coming through the roof of the house and there were likely three people inside. When crews arrived, they found the house completely in flames. Crews worked to put the fire out and were able to enter the home.

According to officials, fire crews found three children, one adult and a dog inside. Officials say all three were dead.

Several agencies responded to the scene including the White Bear Lake Fire Department, Vadnais Heights Fire Department, Mahtomedi Fire Department, Maplewood Fire Department and several other nearby agencies.