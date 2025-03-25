J.J. McCarthy says Vikings haven't yet handed him No. 1 QB job in Kay Adams interview

If you could pick the Vikings next quarterback, who would you choose?

With Sam Darnold joining the Seattle Seahawks and a brief dalliance with Aaron Rodgers seemingly ended — or at least on pause — the assumption is the Minnesota Vikings will enter next season with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback.

According to McCarthy himself, though, that's not a sure thing.

In an interview on Tuesday, "Up & Adams" host Kay Adams asked McCarthy about the Rodgers situation and when the Vikings informed him he'll be the starter.

"They haven't told me, and I'm happy they didn't because I try to earn it every single day," McCarthy said. "I never want that to be given to me and it's just such a privilege and opportunity to give me that chance and I'm just going to make the most of it every single day."

McCarthy, the No. 10 pick in the draft a year ago, missed his entire rookie season with a meniscus injury. He told Adams he is "100%" recovered and that the injury actually helped his growth instead of stifling it.

"It was a ultimate blessing, because it was just such a time of stillness where you get to reflect and introspect," McCarthy said.

McCarthy spent the time he couldn't be on the field building relationships with his teammates.

"Just getting around them as much as I can, just being my authentic self and trying to form those relationships off the field because that's what's going to really matter on the field," he said.

Vikings fans will be heartened to hear he's built a special bond with superstar wide receiver Justin Jeffferson.

"We resonate deeply on that joyful, playful energy," McCarthy said. "He just goes out there and has fun and it works for him."

While there's no competition on the roster for McCarthy right now, the Vikings will likely bring in a veteran sometime this spring. While he and the Vikings have exuded confidence publicly, there is at least some question about whether the second-year passer is ready to take over a team that, thanks to two straight free agency spending sprees, is ready to win now.

Barring a setback in recovery, McCarthy will see the field for the first time when the Vikings begin offseason activities in April. That should bring at least some clarity to an unexpectedly cloudy quarterback situation.