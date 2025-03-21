Nearly 600 Iron Range steelworkers to be laid off, sparking bipartisan outrage

Nearly 600 Iron Range steelworkers to be laid off

Minnesota lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are speaking out after learning hundreds of people are losing their jobs on the Iron Range.

The state confirmed this week that 597 steelworkers will be temporarily laid off due to idling at the Hibbing Taconite Company (HibTac) in Hibbing and the Minorca Mine in Virginia. The layoffs could become permanent by late May.

According to the State Rapid Response Team, Cleveland-Cliffs — which owns both mines — says the layoffs are due to "an excess accumulation of iron ore from 2024 and the need to rebalance working capital through consumption of surplus pellets."

Minnesota politicians were quick to issue statements on the job losses, with Republican state Rep. Spencer Igo, who represents Hibbing, calling the announcement "devastating," and blaming state and federal policies.

"We need leadership that prioritizes American workers, strengthens our local industries, and brings stability back to our economy," Igo said.

DFL state Sen. Grant Hauschild, who represents the Iron Range and the Arrowhead, took to social media on Thursday to decry the layoffs.

"When steelworkers hurt, we all hurt," Hauschild said. "Our steelworkers have always been there for us, and now it's our turn to be there for them."

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith called the layoffs a "punch in the gut to Minnesota," adding the mines' workers "produce over 75% of the iron ore used to make steel in this country."

"For every mining job, an estimated 1.8 jobs are created," Smith said. "So these layoffs will affect everyone."

Smith also directed some blame to the Trump administration, saying their tariffs were hurting U.S. manufacturing and causing massive uncertainty.

Cleveland-Cliffs says the layoffs will impact 255 jobs at HibTac and 342 jobs at Minorca.