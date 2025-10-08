State DFL investigating fliers distributed showing Sen. Fateh as endorsed Minneapolis mayoral candidate

Walz expects Trump to send National Guard to Minnesota, and more headlines

An investigation into the Minneapolis DFL branch is underway, according to the officials at the party's state level.

The Minnesota DFL says the latest investigation is focusing on the original slate of 2025 endorsed candidates listed on papers mailed out to residents.

In August, the Minnesota DFL revoked the Minneapolis arm of the party's endorsement of state Sen. Omar Fateh. He had won the endorsement over incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey the month prior. However, Frey's campaign later challenged the endorsement, citing a high number of uncounted votes produced by the "highly flawed and untested" electronic voting system used at the party's convention.

According to a complaint made to the party's Constitution, Rules, and Bylaws Committee, the city's DFL branch says mailed postcards contradicted the retraction of Fateh's endorsement for Minneapolis mayor. City DFL branch members go on to say the postcard was delivered for mailing by its printer before a draft ruling was leaked by the committee, and some of the postcards arrived after the committee's ruling.

A flier mailed to Minneapolis residents shows Omar Fateh as the endorsed candidate for the city's mayoral race.

According to the complaint, the system used for political mailing has a slower delivery time than first-class mail does. In order to prove this, the Minneapolis DFL showed the committee an invoice for the work. A copy of the invoice provided to WCCO shows work was done on Aug. 20, before the committee's decision was released.

"This challenge was filed more than a month ago and is going through our standard process. We expect it to be resolved imminently," said a spokesperson for the Minnesota DFL Party.

Last month, the Minneapolis DFL appealed the state party's revocation of Fateh's endorsement, saying the committee's "conduct and its decision are deeply flawed." After the revocation, Fateh accused the state party committee of being Frey supporters and donors. A committee had rejected Fateh's appeal by the end of the month.