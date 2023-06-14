Insurance required to cover hearing aids, birth control under new Minnesota law

MINNEAPOLIS – Dr. Rebecca Younk, an audiologist, has a common refrain for people struggling with hearing loss who visit her office.

"Unfortunately these services aren't covered by your health plan," Younk said.

It can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $6,000 out-of-pocket for Minnesotans to seek treatment, which may include hearing aids, she said. That's because for many years insurance was only required to cover hearing care for children under 18.

But soon, under a bill that passed the state legislature this year, coverage must extend to Minnesota adults' health plans, too.

"They are often shocked. A lot of people come in knowing hearing care is going to be expensive because it is a health care expense, but they're shocked they don't have assistance from their health care plan," Younk said. "You don't go to four years of undergrad, four years [of a doctor of audiology program] and want to have conversations that break someone's heart."

Robin Coninx, president of Hearing Loss Association of America-Twin Cities, knows the feeling of sticker shock well. She has one hearing aid in her left ear and it cost her $2,600 without insurance.

"It took my breath away for a moment knowing I'd be 100% responsible to pay for this," Coninx said. "Going forward I see this legislation as a major game changer for people in their daily life in caring for their hearing."

The health omnibus budget bill also includes additional insurance requirements, including for advanced breast cancer screenings beyond a mammogram like a breast MRI or ultrasound. The proposal would eliminate all co-pays and deductibles related to that care, which can cost more than $1,000 out-of-pocket, according to one estimate.

A mammogram might not be enough to detect cancer for everyone, Dr. David Aamodt, director of breast imaging at Allina Health Cancer Institute, told WCCO in March – especially if someone has dense breasts and 40% of patients do.

"For a lot of women, a mammogram will be sufficient," Aamodt said. "But for some women we've seen that adding an extra screening modality like MRI or ultrasound can really increase the number of cancers we find and find them at a much earlier stage, which will lead to much better treatment outcomes."

The law also requires insurance coverage for biomarker testing for disease and birth control – with no-copays – with exemptions for religious organizations. Vasectomies are not included.

For hearing aids, Younk noted that the new law does not extend to seniors on Medicare, who will still have to shoulder 100% of the costs of hearing aids and the exams for fitting them.

She said the recent federal law that went into effect allowing over-the-counter options without a prescription will make it more affordable, but she suggests Minnesotans on the brink of retirement seek out an audiologist while they're still enrolled in their employer-sponsored health plans.

"So to know legislation is being passed because [state lawmakers] know how important communication is just makes me so happy to be a Minnesotan," Younk said.

Half of U.S. states have some sort of mandated coverage for hearing aids.