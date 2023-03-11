Minnesota bill would eliminate out-of-pocket costs for additional breast cancer screenings

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A bill that is advancing in the Minnesota Legislature would eliminate out-of-pocket costs for advanced breast cancer screenings following a mammogram, in a move supporters say will expand access to preventative care that can save lives.

The proposal says that if a doctor determines a patient needs additional testing—like an MRI or ultrasound—health insurance plans must cover the services with no co-pays or deductibles, which can be cost-prohibitive. A study commissioned by the Susan G. Komen Foundation found patients can pay more than $1,000 for a breast MRI even with insurance.

A mammogram might not be enough to detect cancer for everyone, said Dr. David Aamodt, director of breast imaging at Allina Health Cancer Institute, especially if someone has dense breasts—40% of patients do. That can make the mammograms harder to read, obstructing potential abnormalities that might raise red flags.

"Breast density adds an extra layer, which impedes the x-rays from going through the breast tissue and finding an area we're concerned about," said Aamodt. "For a lot of women, a mammogram will be sufficient. But for some women we've seen that adding an extra screening modality like MRI or ultrasound can really increase the number of cancers we find and find them at a much earlier stage, which will lead to much better treatment outcomes."

Just this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updates its mammography regulations, requiring patient notification of breast density. Denser breasts increase the risk of cancer.

Natasha Ordorff was hyper-aware and checking herself frequently for lumps after her mother died of breast cancer, which runs in her family.

She credits her diligence and early detection on an MRI scan with saving her life. Mammograms often didn't catch issues because she has dense breast tissue.

"I wish we could've caught hers earlier. I miss my mom every day. I'm just so glad my five kids don't have to miss their mom," Ordorff said. "The legislation is amazing. I think it's really key. It's pertinent. And if it allows anyone to stand here and raise their children like I get the privilege of doing. I think it's necessary."

In Congress, the "Find It Early Act" would also require insurance companies nationwide to cover additional screenings and testing with no added expenses covered by the patient. Only a handful of states have required expanded insurance coverage.

Minnesota's proposal has bipartisan support in both chambers.

Rep. Patty Acomb, DFL-Minnetonka, introduced the bill last year, but it didn't cross the finish line. The legislation is personal, as she faced her own battle with the disease and needed additional services for a diagnosis.

"I needed follow-up testing in order to get conclusive results and those follow-up tests came with co-pays," Acomb told WCCO last year. "While I could pay them, it seemed like there would certainly be people who might not be able to pay them."