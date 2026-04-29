3 people indicted for alleged assault of Turning Point USA contributor during Minneapolis protest

Three people have been federally indicted for allegedly assaulting a Turning Point USA contributor during a protest at the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis earlier this month.

The contributor, Savanah Hernandez, said she was "brutally assaulted by multiple people" for filming and reporting on the April 11 protest.

The unsealed indictment charges three people with assault — Christopher, Deyanna, and Paige Ostrouchko. Two of them also face charges of interfering with federally protected activity. They have initial court appearances scheduled for May 12.

Video shared with WCCO shows the scuffle: Hernandez speaks to people in the crowd, at times smiling as she records. In another angle, a woman wearing black tells Hernandez to leave, and not long after, both women are pushing and shoving one another to the ground.

Derek Kosh and Oskar Quentin, who shared the video with WCCO, say Hernandez was assaulted and the video shows she was throwing punches as well.

After the incident, a Justice Department official announced a federal investigation and the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dihillon quote retweeted a post saying the FBI was investigating the alleged assault on Hernandez, writing "Correct."

The Whipple Building has been the site of many protests over the last several months, as it was the federal government's central immigration enforcement hub during Operation Metro Surge. Protesters gathered outside almost daily during the campaign.

Minnesota congresswoman Kelly Morrison visited the building in February, calling the conditions there "unacceptable."

Note: The above video first aired on April 26, 2026.