New video shows moments before attack involving Turning Point USA contributor at Minneapolis anti-ICE protest

New video shared with WCCO shows the scuffle in which a reporter says she got hurt outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The cases against three people arrested in that fight are now in the hands of the Hennepin County Attorney for potential charges.

A Justice Department official announced Sunday a federal investigation is being opened into an assault that allegedly occurred during a protest outside the Whipple Federal Building.

Turning Point USA contributor Savanah Hernandez said she was "brutally assaulted by multiple people" for filming and reporting on Saturday's protest.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon quote retweeted a post saying the FBI was investigating the alleged assault on Hernandez, writing "Correct."

The newly obtained video, recorded by Derek Kosh and Oskar Quentin, shows what they say happened before the altercation seen in the widely circulated clip posted by Hernandez on X. They say it's important people get the full exchange.

In one video, you can see Hernandez speaking to people in the crowd, at times smiling as she records.

In another angle, a woman wearing black tells Hernandez to leave. Not long after that, you see both women pushing and shoving one another to the ground.

Kosh and Quentin say Hernandez was assaulted and the video shows she was throwing punches, too. Both men say they released the video so the world could get a fuller understanding of what happened beyond the viral clip.

Saturday's incident has gotten the attention of Vice President JD Vance, who has called for swift action against those responsible.

In a statement from the attorneys representing the people involved in the altercation say in part, "At this time, we do not know whether any formal charges have been brought against our client... Regarding the recent videos and statement by JD Vance, we cannot say anything, presuming there is an ongoing investigation."

No charging decision has been announced.