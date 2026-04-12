FBI investigating alleged assault of conservative journalist during anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis

A Justice Department official said Sunday a federal investigation is being opened into an assault that allegedly occurred during a protest outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis.

Turning Point USA contributor Savanah Hernandez claimed she was "brutally assaulted by multiple people" for filming and reporting on Saturday's protest.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon quote retweeted a post saying the FBI was investigating the alleged assault on Hernandez, writing "Correct."

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed three people were arrested for the assault of a journalist and a deputy during the protest, but did not identify the journalist. A fourth person was arrested for obstruction with force against a deputy.

"For far too long, the violent left has been allowed to get away with repeated attacks on journalists. I'm looking forward to justice being served after what happened yesterday," Hernandez wrote in a post about the investigation Sunday afternoon.

Hernandez says she scraped her legs and that her neck and back are sore, but she is "doing okay."

So far, no official charges have been filed.

The Whipple Building has been the site of many protests over the last several months. The building has been the center of federal immigration enforcement activity since the start of Operation Metro Surge, with protesters gathering outside almost daily during the campaign and still drawing protesters even after its official end.

Minnesota congresswoman Kelly Morrison visited the building in February, calling the conditions there "unacceptable."

"There were people in leg shackles. There were cold cement floors, no beds, no blankets; they did have showers, but told me no one had ever taken a shower," Morrison said about her experience inside the Whipple Federal Building.

Court filings from an immigration attorney alleged detainees faced significant barriers to getting legal help inside Whipple. The attorney also described freezing cells and piles of trash.