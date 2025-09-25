Texas brothers accused of stealing $8M in crypto from Twin Cities area family they allegedly kidnapped

One day after charges were filed at the state level against two brothers from Texas who are accused of kidnapping and robbing a Minnesota family, federal officials announced their own charges against the duo.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson announced the new charges Thursday. He says 23-year-old Raymond Christian Garcia and 24-year-old Isiah Angelo Garcia each face a charge of kidnapping for an incident last Friday in Grant, Minnesota, where a total of $8 million in cryptocurrency was stolen.

The ordeal lasted about nine hours, starting shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, when the victim was ambushed by the brothers while taking the garbage out. Documents say they were each holding a gun at that time.

During the kidnapping, court documents allege one of the victims was forced to log into his cryptocurrency account at gunpoint by Isiah Garcia and transferred $36,000 to an unknown account. At the same time, federal court documents say the brother was on the phone with someone who alerted him to another account.

That's when the complaint says that the same victim was forced to drive to the family's cabin with Isiah Garcia, where another hard drive-style wallet was located. The victim was again forced to log in and transfer additional funds to an unknown account.

While the victim drove to and from the cabin with Isiah Garcia, Raymond Garcia stayed behind with the two other family members. He allegedly held them hostage, zip-tied and lying on the floor, with an AR-15-style rifle. That was after the brothers woke them up at gunpoint.

Authorities say both of the brothers are expected to make their initial appearances in federal court on Thursday. Meanwhile, at the state level, each brother is charged with three counts of using a firearm to kidnap a person, three counts of first-degree assault during a burglary with a firearm and one count of first-degree robbery using a firearm.

Once he was arrested, federal authorities say Isiah Garcia confessed to driving from Texas to Minnesota with his brother, holding the family hostage at gunpoint and forcing the victim to drive them to a cabin. During a search of their home, authorities say phones, computers, gags, clothing and gun cases were found, but no cryptocurrency.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Alvin Winston Sr. called the incident "brazen," adding his office will work with other law enforcement partners in the state, in Texas and at the federal level.

Activity from law enforcement agencies searching for the brothers last week caused Mahtomedi High School to cancel its homecoming football game. Bloomington's Kennedy High School on Monday forfeited its scheduled game against Mahtomedi.

"A violent kidnapping that stole $8 million and silenced a homecoming game is not just a crime. It is a blow to the sense of safety of everyone in Minnesota. This is not normal. Minnesotans should not accept wild violence and thievery as normal. Every Minnesotan deserves to live in peace and a life unaffected by rampant crime," said Thompson.

Note: The above video aired on Sept. 24, 2025.