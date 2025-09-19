Watch CBS News
Mahtomedi High School homecoming football game canceled due to ongoing law enforcement activity

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
/ CBS Minnesota

/ CBS Minnesota

Mahtomedi High School canceled their homecoming football game Friday night, due to ongoing law enforcement activity near the school's campus. 

According to a social media post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, they are searching for two armed suspects near 75th Street North and Inwood Way North. That intersection is just down the road from the high school. 

The sheriff's office advised residents to shelter in place. They also advised the school to cancel their game. Electronic tickets for the game will be refunded, according to a social media post by Mahtomedi Public Schools. 

Officials are asking residents in the area to not approach the suspects, as they are believed to be armed and dangerous. They are asking anyone who may see or hear anything suspicious to call 9-1-1. 

Mahtomedi was expected to play against the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles. There is no word yet about a scheduled make up game. 

