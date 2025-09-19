Mahtomedi High School homecoming football game canceled due to ongoing law enforcement activity

Mahtomedi High School canceled their homecoming football game Friday night, due to ongoing law enforcement activity near the school's campus.

According to a social media post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, they are searching for two armed suspects near 75th Street North and Inwood Way North. That intersection is just down the road from the high school.

The sheriff's office advised residents to shelter in place. They also advised the school to cancel their game. Electronic tickets for the game will be refunded, according to a social media post by Mahtomedi Public Schools.

Officials are asking residents in the area to not approach the suspects, as they are believed to be armed and dangerous. They are asking anyone who may see or hear anything suspicious to call 9-1-1.

Mahtomedi was expected to play against the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles. There is no word yet about a scheduled make up game.