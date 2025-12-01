Construction at Ice Castles begins at Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Cold weather from a winter snowstorm over the weekend is helping a crew that's working to create the Ice Castles at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The Ice Castles are expected to open at the fairgrounds in early January, but organizers are already growing and harvesting ice to create a 20-foot tall fortress. There will also be up to 10,000 icicles placed around the structure.

Attractions at the castles include ice slides, tunnels, caverns and intricate ice sculptures.

The opening date, and several of the features are weather dependent. Two years ago, the castles closed after just eight days after a particularly warm stretch.

Ice Castles

Advance tickets go on sale on Tuesday at 9 a.m.