No ICE agents at MSP Airport yet as officers deploy nationwide

Though Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been spotted at airports across the country Monday as the Transportation Security Administration faces staffing shortages, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is still operating without them.

The Trump administration said ICE agents would fill in for staffing shortages, as TSA workers have gone unpaid since the partial government shutdown began in mid-February.

Despite Mr. Trump calling out Minnesota in his Truth Social post where he suggested the idea of deploying ICE agents to airports, MSP didn't make the list of more than a dozen selected to receive the extra staffing help, according to CNN.

Federal officials say the agents are mainly heading to large airports in New York City, Chicago and New Orleans that are experiencing long lines.

MSP leaders say wait times have consistently remained under 30 minutes during the partial shutdown, something they say is a testament to the local TSA.

Some travelers at the airport worried ICE agents will bring more delays and safety issues.

"Just being in Minneapolis and seeing what the ICE agents did while they were here, they weren't very helpful. So I don't think it's going to be helpful. I don't think many people are going to be feeling positive about them enforcing things," said Angelica Garcia, who was traveling Monday morning.

Others said they don't mind the presence as long as it helps security lines move quickly.

"I mean it's just what it is," said April Fullenkanp. "Whatever they can do to help the people out."