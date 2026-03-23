After taking aim at Minnesota, Trump says ICE coming to airports

President Trump took aim at Minnesota in a Saturday morning post on Truth Social in which he suggested moving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to airports amid staffing shortages due to the partial government shutdown.

For more than a month, Transportation Security Administration workers have gone unpaid due to the partial shutdown.

Trump said the action will lead to "...the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country, with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia, who have totally destroyed, with the approval of a corrupt Governor, Attorney General, and Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, the once Great State of Minnesota."

The following day, Trump confirmed ICE will be at airports beginning Monday.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson tells CBS News that the president "is using every tool available to help American travelers who are facing hours long lines at airports across the country."

"We're simply there to help TSA do their job in areas that don't need their specialized expertise," border czar Tom Homan told CNN on Sunday.

ICE agents will help with security at entrances and exits, he said.

"This is about going, helping TSA do their mission and get the American public through that airport as quick as they can, while adhering to all the security guidelines," said Homan.

Large airports with long wait times, like three hours, should be prioritized, Homan said. A Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport spokesperson said wait times have been under 30 minutes during the partial government shutdown. It remains unclear how and if MSP will be impacted.

"The goal is to terrorize people," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told MS Now. "If the goal here was safety at airports, he could hire out more TSA agents that do an incredible job at keeping our airports safe."