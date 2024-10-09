Minnesota native's brewery wiped out during Hurricane Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A former Minnesotan is reeling from losing his business in Hurricane Helene.

"We started it with very small amount of savings," said Dan Juhnke.

More than a decade ago, at just 21 years old, Juhnke co-founded Junkyard Brewing in Moorhead alongside his brother, Aaron Juhnke.

"We worked our way into a taproom and then it kind of ballooned from there," said Juhnke.

Five years ago, Juhnke moved to Asheville, North Carolina, to start his own brewery, alongside longtime family friend Brian Fetting, where they founded New Origin Brewing.

But on Sept. 27, the brewery Juhnke and Fetting built by hand, that they'd poured their savings and livelihoods into, was completely wiped away by Hurricane Helene. Juhnke said his building was leveled by a train car that was caught up in the debris.

"We went to the brewery and we saw the absolute destruction in the neighborhood," said Juhnke. "My first reaction was just defeat I guess. Feeling defeated after working for five years to build that place. And then in an instant, it just gets taken away."

Dan Juhnke

With power, Wi-Fi and cell towers down, all Aaron Juhnke could do from more than a thousand miles away was stay confident in his belief that his brother, along with his wife and two kids, would stay safe.

"Felt very worried because when you're out of contact your mind starts to wonder. You can't help but wonder if everybody's OK," said Aaron Juhnke.

Dan Juhnke is now fundraising after finding out his insurance was only for flooding, not total destruction.

"It's a really devastating event. It's just been horrible, I don't know what else to say," said Dan Juhnke.



While the exact future of the brewery is still undetermined, Aaron Juhnke said the devastation certainly puts everyday troubles in perspective.

"When something like this happens to someone close to you, it just really for me, just zoomed things out and caused me to reflect on the greater scope that there is and what you have to be thankful for," he said.

He says plans are in the works for a collaboration with another local brewery to help raise funds for his brother.

Dan Juhnke said community support is encouraging, and he hopes to rebuild in the same area someday.