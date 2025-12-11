Federal agent briefly kidnapped in Twin Cities suburb, police say

An investigation is underway after police say a federal agent was briefly kidnapped in a northwestern Twin Cities suburb Wednesday afternoon.

The Plymouth Police Department says it was notified of an incident around 2:50 p.m. involving federal law enforcement and "an individual." A police report says dispatch reported the victim was a Homeland Security Investigations agent.

The incident ended in front of the nearby New Hope Police Department. A man fled on foot but was arrested a short time later, according to a police report. Another suspect, a woman, was allegedly refusing to exit the car but talking to officers.

Plymouth officers were cleared from the incident, as "no one believed there was a Plymouth connection," according to a police report. The Plymouth Police Department says it did not have any prior knowledge of a federal operation in the area and is not typically involved in federal operations.

WCCO has reached out to Homeland Security and the FBI for comment.

The incident comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducts an operation targeting Somali immigrants in the Twin Cities. So far, the department says 19 have been arrested during the operation, eight of whom are Somali.

This is a developing story and will be updated.