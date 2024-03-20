Minn. House Republicans wanted to loosen restrictions on how to spend $300 million public safety aid

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Last year state lawmakers approved a one-time cash infusion of $300 million dollars to support public safety in local communities. But there were some rules about how it could be spent, like prohibiting use for remodeling a police station or buying armored vehicles.

Those limitations became a new flashpoint in a debate over public safety in the Minnesota Legislature this week.

House Republicans want Democrats, who are in the majority, to reconsider those restrictions on the funds, citing the tragedy in Burnsville last month when three first responders were killed responding to a domestic call.

Rep. Jeff Witte, R-Lakeville, in a committee on Tuesday tried and failed to amend a bill requiring reports on how local governments use that aid to include that change.

"My bill and amendment will lift the restrictions and untie the hands of our law enforcement leaders, our police chiefs and sheriffs, and trust them that they know what they need to keep our community safe," Witte said during a press conference touting public safety priorities Wednesday.

The hearing Tuesday grew tense, prompting one lawmaker to get up and leave the room. Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, who was a key negotiator on the tax bill that included the $300 million for public safety, pushed back on the effort. She called the proposal "a solution in search of a problem" blaming Republicans for politicizing the issue.

Funding restrictions are narrow and the language on what the money can be used for is permissive, she said.

"There's no law enforcement agency anywhere in the state in Minnesota that received this money and that's called us and said, 'man we're really having trouble figuring out how to spend it.' It's not a thing," Gomez told the panel Tuesday.

The public safety aid, which is divided up among cities, counties and tribal governments, started to become available in December. Local governments are already budgeting how to use it.

When asked Wednesday if he had heard from any law enforcement agencies wanting to use the aid for armored vehicles, Witte — who is a retired police officer — said he has received calls in recent days in the wake of Burnsville and an incident last week in Oakdale.

"The reason they haven't seen the need is because it wasn't in the bill. It wasn't allowed. So law enforcement hasn't been asking, but they are sure talking now," he said.

Witte's proposal is just one in a slate of public safety-related bills Republicans are hoping Democrats will bring up in committee before a key deadline at the end of the week.

They acknowledged that the political makeup of the capitol—the DFL controls the House, Senate and governor's office—makes it an uphill climb, but vowed to fight anyway.

But one of their long-time priorities will be getting a hearing. Republicans have sought to boost penalties for straw purchasers, or someone who buys a gun for someone not allowed to have one or a person who doesn't want their name associated with the purchase. Under current law, it's a gross misdemeanor. A bill proposed by Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-Burnsville, will increase the penalty to a felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

If the gun is used in a violent crime, that could land someone in prison for five years facing a $20,000 fine. The House Public Safety Committee will discuss the proposal Thursday morning.

"If they want to clone [the bill] and get it done — whatever we can do to close that straw purchase bill. That's our goal," said Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, during Wednesday's press conference.