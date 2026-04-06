While cleaning up from devestating fire, Holdingford Mill owners discover historic artifacts

In February, a fire destroyed the Holdingford Mill, which had stood for more than 130 years in central Minnesota.

The mill has supplied feed to farmers across the area. The owners are looking to rebuild, but in the meantime, they're making discoveries.

"It took me a month to say this could be a blessing or silver lining in the long run," said owner Jeff Burg.

It was hard to see that silver lining back on Feb. 15. That's when a fire destroyed the mill Burg owned with his wife. But it didn't take them long to decide to rebuild, especially with the support they've received.

"The guys are getting cookies all the time, and they are gaining weight. They are working harder, and they are still gaining weight," said Burg. "Very blessed to be a small town."

Damage from the fire can still be seen on surrounding buildings and there's an empty space where the Holdingford Mill once stood.

But through this devastation came a discovery. The fire uncovered relics from the past that were just below the surface.

"We just found a little, tiny hole about this big. And we started digging it out and we saw there's a cavity in there," said Burg.

While going through the rubble, Burg's son-in-law found a long-forgotten tunnel that used to run water to the old mill.

"It was awesome. That was a good day. It was just so exciting because of the history part of it," Burg said.

And that's not the only bit of history they've unearthed.

"They show where these were made. This was made in St. Louis. This is also a St. Louis brick," said Burg, pointing to a stack of bricks.

The bricks they found date back to 1890. That's significant because it proves part of the mill they were operating was several years older than what they thought. All of this will be included in the new mill, which the Burg's plan to open as soon as possible.

"And we found all this stuff underneath the floor of that. So, you never know what history is right under your feet," said Burg.

The Holdingford Mill is getting help from other mills to make sure their customers are getting their feed on time.

Burg said the new office building will be open in the next couple of months and they will be fully operational by next summer.