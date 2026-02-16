Historic central Minnesota feed mill destroyed in fire

The Holdingford Feed Mill in central Minnesota is a complete loss following a fire late Sunday evening, according to county officials.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received several calls about a fire at the mill at approximately 7:40 p.m. Callers reported they could see flames and hear explosions.

Deputies arrived to find the fire spreading to other areas of the feed mill. Several area fire departments responded and were able to extinguish the flames; however, the building was severely damaged, according to the sheriff's office. Other nearby grain bins are still standing.

No one was at the mill at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The owners of Holdingford Feed Mill say other local feed mills are offering support.

"We want to thank everyone for their love and support and concern about our business," the owners said in a Facebook post.

Located about 25 miles northwest of St. Cloud, the Holdingford Feed Mill has been operating for nearly 130 years.