Man allegedly connected to fatal Twin Cities crash charged in assault

Stabbing suspect is also connected to fatal crash

The man allegedly connected to a fatal crash in the Twin Cities that killed an 11-year-old girl has been charged with third-degree assault in a separate incident.

Charges against the 18-year-old man, from St. Paul, were filed in Hennepin County on Monday, court records show.

According to the criminal complaint, Golden Valley police responded to the assault, reported near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and Park Place Boulevard, just before 6 a.m. Friday.

The man who was allegedly assaulted told officials he was beaten with a large stick and had injuries to his face that required stitches. He appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance when officers spoke with him, charges say.

Responding officers found the suspect in a maintenance building around 1 mile from where the assault took place, charges say. Employees at the building told authorities he had broken into the facility.

The suspect was allegedly covered in scratches and blood when he was taken into custody.

The assaulted man identified the suspect through a photo lineup, according to the criminal complaint.

Officials say the suspect was also involved in a crash in Independence, Minnesota, that killed 11-year-old Lilyana Loycano.

West Hennepin police say the suspect on Feb. 26 blew through a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 6 and County Road 83/110 before crashing into an SUV with Loycano and her family inside. Her parents and three brothers were hurt but are out of the hospital.

Charges in the crash are expected but not yet confirmed.

Note: The above video first aired on March 1, 2025.