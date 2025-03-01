Watch CBS News
Golden Valley stabbing suspected connected to crash that killed an 11-year-old, police say

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

An 18-year-old suspected in a stabbing in Golden Valley, Minnesota is also connected to a fatal crash in rural Hennepin County, according to police.

Golden Valley Police chief Virgil Green said the man, who was arrested on Friday morning, stabbed a male while both were in a truck before it crashed. Both had taken an illegal substance, according to investigators. 

Green said the suspect ran from the scene. The man then tried to break into several homes and stole an e-bike.

Police say that man was also involved in a crash in Independence that killed 11-year-old Lilyana Loycano on Wednesday. The man was allegedly driving and blew through a stop sign before crashing into an SUV with Loycano and her family inside.

Her parents and three brothers were hurt in the crash but are out of the hospital.

The man is currently in the Hennepin County jail. 

