Rural Hennepin County crash kills 11-year-old girl, injures at least 5 others

Authorities west of the Twin Cities metro say an 11-year-old died in a crash Wednesday morning after a driver in another vehicle ran a stop sign.

The West Hennepin Public Safety Department says the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 6 and County Road 83/110 in Independence, Minnesota.

A 41-year-old woman from Maple Plain had been driving a GMC Acadia southbound on County Road 83 when she stopped at the four-way stop sign at the intersection with County Road 6. As her vehicle crossed the intersection, an 18-year-old St. Paul man driving a GMC Sierra westbound on County Road 6 failed to stop and struck her vehicle, according to witness statements and preliminary investigations.

In addition to the driver of the GMC Acadia, inside it were a 43-year-old man and four children — a 4-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys and an 11-year-old girl. All suffered moderate to serious injuries and were transported to North Memorial Hospital, authorities say. The 11-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.

The crash report shows that another vehicle, a 2019 Ram 1500 driven by a 56-year-old man, was involved in the accident but did not say how.

The West Hennepin Public Safety Department did not say if the 18-year-old driver of the GMC Sierra was injured.

The intersection had closed for hours Wednesday morning during the investigation but reopened around 11 a.m. Drivers in the area are asked to exercise caution as the investigation is ongoing.