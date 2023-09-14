Fire at Hastings Creamery building extinguished

HASTINGS, Minn. — A fire tore through the Hastings Creamery building Wednesday night and after several hours of firefighting was extinguished Thursday morning.

Residents were told to stay indoors during the worst of the fire, which started around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, but have since been cleared to leave their homes. The Hastings Fire Department said some anhydrous ammonia leaked as a result of the fire, but it has since dissipated.

The city of Hastings said no one was at the site when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

Officials earlier encouraged residents to keep their HVAC systems off due to residual smoke in the area, but as of 9 a.m. were cleared to turn them back on.

A stretch of Highway 61 was closed Thursday morning due to the fire but has since reopened.

The creamery ceased operations last month. In June, the business lost access to city sewer service after violating its wastewater permit.

The State Fire Marshal and Hastings fire and police departments are investigating the blaze.