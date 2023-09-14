Watch CBS News
Watch: Neighbor captures raw video of Hastings Creamery fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Watch: Neighbor captures raw video of Hastings Creamery fire
Watch: Neighbor captures raw video of Hastings Creamery fire

HASTINGS, Minn. — A fire heavily damaged the Hastings Creamery building overnight. 

As of Thursday morning, fire crews are still putting out hot spots. The Hastings Fire Department said some anhydrous ammonia leaked as a result of the fire, but it has since dissipated.

A neighbor who lives about half of a mile from the scene, Jeannette Trapp, captured video of fire crews battling the blaze around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

screenshot-2023-09-14-at-8-15-46-am.png
Jeannette Trapp

Residents in the area are advised to keep their HVAC systems off due to residual smoke in the area. A stretch of northbound Highway 61 is still closed Thursday morning due to the fire. 

No injuries were reported and there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire. 

The creamery ceased operations last month. In June, the business lost access to city sewer service after violating its wastewater permit.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 8:24 AM

