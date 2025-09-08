Walz, Minnesota lawmakers seek common ground in talks for special session on gun safety

WCCO has learned Gov. Tim Walz will meet with legislative leaders on Tuesday to discuss a special session focused on gun safety.

In the aftermath of the Annunciation Church shooting in Minneapolis, lawmakers and the Governor will be looking for common ground.

Since the Aug. 27 attack, the Minnesota chapter of Moms Demand Action has 5,000 new members. The organization has written a letter to Walz, accusing him of doing "nothing."

"Our lawmakers have been speaking at press conferences. They've been making suggestions of a promise and announcements, but have offered no commitments to date," Kathleen Anderson with Moms Demand Action said.

The governor on Tuesday confirmed he had been in discussion with lawmakers for a special session, and has proposed a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazine clips, a safe storage law, liability insurance and a tougher red flag law.

"These high-capacity magazines and automatic weapons are much better at killing than other weapons are, which is why they are the weapons of choice for mass shooters," Dr. Laurel Ries with the Minnesota Medical Association said.

Republican proposals include more authority for doctors to deny gender-affirming care, taxpayer money for security for private schools, including Catholic schools, resource officers in all schools, tougher penalties and more money for mental health beds.

"I think that everyone agrees that we don't have enough mental health support in Minnesota, and hopefully we can all work together to find a solution on that," House Leader Harry Niska, R-Ramsey, said.

During the Democratic trifecta, the Legislature did pass a red flag law and an expanded background check law. In 2023, however, the DFL was so concerned about not having enough votes to pass an assault weapons ban that they didn't even put it on the floor for a larger vote.

A date for a special session would not come until after Sept. 16. That's when voters in Brooklyn Park will elect someone to fill the seat the late Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman.