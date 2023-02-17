Harding High School reopening Friday with new protocols

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Students at Harding High School can expect new rules as they return to class Friday for the first time since a fatal stabbing a week earlier.

Classes were canceled for nearly a week after Devin Scott, 15, was stabbed in the chest and stomach during a fight last Friday. It was Scott's first day at Harding.

A 16-year-old was charged Tuesday with murder in the second degree for the stabbing.

Students will go to school on a modified schedule Friday and be released early. St. Paul Public Schools says students will meet in assemblies and members of the district crisis team will be there to support students throughout the day.

RELATED: "Kids shouldn't be losing their lives": Students react to fatal stabbing at Harding High School

Classes will resume as regular on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Upon return, there will be increased hallway supervision during class. While class is in session, students will only be allowed in hallways with a chaperone.

Students can also expect to be escorted to the bathrooms, all of which will be supervised.

If students arrive at school late, they will be required to enter through the main entrance. where they will receive a pass and must get to class within five minutes.

Additionally, cell phones will need to stay put away during class periods.

To address security concerns in the short term, SPPS says it's working with the St. Paul Police Department to position two officers outside five large high schools in the district. They're also adding a third full-time support liaison at Harding.