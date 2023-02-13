Watch CBS News
No classes Monday for Harding H.S. following fatal stabbing, vigil set for evening

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- No class Monday for students at Harding High School in St. Paul as the community mourns the death of a student. 

A 15-year-old student was stabbed to death inside school grounds on Friday. The school went into lockdown for about 90 minutes, then dismissed early. A 16-year-old classmate was taken into custody. Charges have yet to be filed. 

Activities over the weekend were also canceled. The superintendent says they'll keep families updated on other cancellations related to the deadly incident.

The district is offering trauma resources at every school.

A candlelight vigil is set for the early evening at Harding High School.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 9:20 AM

