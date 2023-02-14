Charges: Teenager fatally stabbed Harding High School student during fight

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was charged Tuesday with murder in the second degree for the stabbing death of Harding High School student, Devin Scott, on his first day there.

Charges allege that camera footage showed Scott, 15, and the suspect talking in the hallway before they began fighting. A third boy joined in to help Scott until school staff separated the group.

After the boys were separated, the suspect allegedly lunged at Scott with a knife in front of staff members, stabbing him in the right side of his chest and in the stomach.

Devin Scott GoFundMe

Scott attempted to walk to the nurse's office but collapsed. He died at Regions Hospital. His autopsy reveals that Scott was stabbed in the heart.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office filed a motion to certify the suspect as an adult.