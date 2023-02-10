Police investigate fatal stabbing at St. Paul's Harding High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Harding High School in St. Paul went into lockdown Friday morning after someone was fatally stabbed.
Police officers have responded to the high school, which went into lockdown at about 11:45 a.m. The school remains in lockdown as of 1 p.m.
Few details were immediately available, but authorities say the school followed safety procedures as a result of the incident.
Police have not yet specified if the victim was a student, a faculty member or someone else.
A number of parents have arrived on the scene and are on the phone with their children inside the building.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more information as it's available.
