Demands for vote on gun reform continue as Minnesota Legislative session nears end

The message outside the Minnesota House chambers Saturday couldn't be clearer.

Hundreds of people, from families of Annunciation victims to Moms Demand Action, called on the House of Representatives to vote on a sweeping gun reform bill that already passed the Senate.

The bill would ban semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines. DFL lawmakers claim the vote is held up by GOP House Speaker Lisa Demuth.

"She promised the families of annunciation that she would let us hold a vote," Rep. Samantha Sencer-Mura said. "Speaker Demuth, what we are asking for is simple. Open the drawer, take out the bill, and hold the vote."

Since Thursday, dozens of DFL lawmakers have "sat in" the closed House chambers, an act of protest they say has drawn national attention.

"We spent 36 hours listening. Listening to families, healthcare providers, listening to students. That is what this vote is about," Rep. Emma Greenman said.

On Friday, Demuth was insistent that House lawmakers did hear the vote in committee, where it stalled.

"Part of what you heard called out yesterday was take the vote. We have taken the vote. Now it's a choice if they want to stay there," Demuth said. "The gun bills were heard in committee. Bills were introduced in March. There have been votes taken, yesterday, even though it was a seven-hour filibuster, it was taken."

As protestors dropped stones to mark lives lost to gun violence, DFL lawmakers say a vote is the least they can do to honor the lives lost.

"It took two minutes for a gunman at Annunciation to kill two members of our community. It would take about two minutes to hold this vote," Sencer-Mura said.