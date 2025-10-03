Grandma's Marathon 2026 sells out in record time

The biggest marathon in Minnesota is hitting a major milestone next summer.

Grandma's Marathon in Duluth opened their registrations on Thursday and sold out in the record time of just 12 hours. The half marathon also quickly sold out.

The race is set for June 20, 2026, and will be the 50th running of the marathon along the North Shore.

Thousands of runners are also gearing up for the Twin Cities Marathon this weekend. Races start on Saturday morning, with the full marathon on Sunday.

Organizers say they are watching the warm forecast but don't anticipate having to cancel like they did two years ago.